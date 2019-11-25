Friends of Hospice are selling Christmas ornaments to be displayed at the Festival of Trees in the Community Center at McCurdy Park in Corunna. The Festival of Trees event will be open on weekends between Friday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 15. These ornaments are for purchase in remembrance of a loved one and will be displayed on the Friends of Hospice tree. After Monday, Dec. 16, ornaments may be picked up at the Memorial Healthcare Foundation office, 1637 W. Main St., Owosso.

There are two types of ornaments, a crystal angel available in red, blue or clear for $25, and a willow tree angel, available for $50. Each ornament will be personalized with the name of a loved one and the name of the purchaser. Call the Memorial Healthcare Foundation at (989) 729-4675 to place an order by Friday, Nov. 29.

The hospice program provides bereavement follow-up and supportive grief counseling to hospice families for a period of 13 months following a loved one’s death. Services include telephone calls, in-home visits, monthly support groups, etc.

At Memorial, hospice care is provided through an interdisciplinary, medically directed team consisting of compassionate and caring hospice nurses, home health aides, social workers, a spiritual advisor and hospice volunteers. Charitable contributions raised through Friends of Hospice provide support services not reimbursed by insurances that improve the quality of care that hospice provides.

For further information about Memorial Healthcare Foundation or Memorial’s hospice program, call (989) 725-2299 or visit www.MemorialHealthcareFoundation.org.