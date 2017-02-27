The Friends of the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail will hold their annual membership meeting at the AgroLiquid Headquarters at 3055 W. M-21 in St. Johns on Wednesday evening, March 8, at 7 p.m.

This year’s featured speakers will be Nikki Van Bloem, a trail planning specialist from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Barry Culham, FMCIS Trail Manager. In addition, AgroLiquid will be giving tours of their facility between 6 and 7 p.m., so come early if you’d like to participate.

Board elections will take place for three, three-year positions with terms ending in March of 2020. Members that paid dues in 2016 are eligible to vote in these elections.

This meeting is open to all current, past and potential members of the Friends group and anyone else interested in the promotion and maintenance of this newly completed trail that follows the former railroad corridor running through the counties of Clinton, Ionia, and Shiawassee. Admission is free.