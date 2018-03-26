The Friends of the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee (FMCIS) Trail will hold their annual membership meeting at 7 pm on Wednesday, April 11 in the commission chambers on the second floor of the Clinton County Courthouse in St. Johns.

This year’s featured speaker will be Representative Ben Frederick. Mr. Frederick represents the 85th District (Shiawassee County and part of Saginaw County). Prior to his position in the House, Mr. Frederick served as a member of the Owosso City Council and city of Owosso Mayor.

Representative Frederick is a long-time trail advocate and is working in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the city of Owosso to connect the FMCIS Trail to Owosso and the James S. Miner Trail. In addition, Trail manager Barry Culham will provide a wrap-up of 2017 maintenance activities and an update of possible solutions to the limestone surface issues.

Board elections will take place for 3 three-year positions with terms ending in March 2021. Members who paid dues in 2017 are eligible to vote in these elections.

This meeting is open to all current, past and potential members of the group, and anyone else interested in the promotion and maintenance of this newly completed trail that follows the former railroad corridor running through the counties of Clinton, Ionia and Shiawassee. Admission is free.