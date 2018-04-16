THE CORUNNA BRANCH of the Community District Library will host a free two-part sewing workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 24 and Wednesday, April 25. Judy Thomas will lead the classes. Participants may choose from kits to make clothespin dress bags. Sewing machines and all supplies will be provided. Basic sewing machine skills are required. Those interested must pre-register by Monday, April 23. Call (989) 743-4800 to reserve a spot.

Pre-made bags are also available for purchase and are priced at $10. A portion of each sale will go towards a fund for new carpeting for the library.

For more information about events at all seven locations of CDL, visit www.mycdl.org.

Shown in the accompanying photo is an example of a clothespin dress bag that participants will sew at the workshop on April 24 and 25.

(Courtesy Photo)