The Perry Parks and Property Committee is pleased to let the community know that the city of Perry now has a Free Sled Library at Mudge Knob (sledding hill), southwest of Perry City Hall, at the south end of Lamb street.

Borrow a sled and return when done.

The committee is asking for donations of gently used sleds. If you’d like to donate a sled, simply put it in the Sled Library located near the Sledding Hill sign.

“Your donation is very much appreciated. Happy sledding!” said Perry Parks and Property Committee Chair Bob Porter.

The Perry Parks and Property Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25 in Council Chambers at Perry City Hall.

According to Porter, “We (the committee) are working on several projects, including a GPS course, compass course, bicycle path and renovation of the Veterans’ Memorial by the fire station.”

If you’d like to be involved, please contact Porter, text or phone (248) 893-5539 or email bporter@perry.mi.us.