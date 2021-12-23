JAMIE SPENCER of the Grace Lighthouse Church PCG of Durand is shown with a tree decorated with free hats and mittens at the Durand Memorial Library. The winter items were donated by members of the church.

Anyone in need of hats and mittens is invited to stop in during library hours Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tree is located in the library’s lobby.

For more information, call (989) 288-3743.

(Courtesy Photo)