FREE GRAB-AND-GO MEALS were quickly made available to children throughout Shiawassee County from various school districts after schools were shut down last week. Shown picking lunch up on Tuesday,

March 17 is Summer Miller. Summer has four school-age children, including Meadow, Pearl, Forest and Sunny, all normally attending Bryant Elementary School. Miller was collecting the bagged lunches at Shiawassee Hope, located at 521 Williams St. in Owosso. Lance Little, who has a son attending Central Elementary School and is also the Owosso Middle School student service coordinator, was one of several faculty members volunteering to help out.

The Shiawassee YMCA on Main Street is a second Owosso location. Some of the other area school districts offering meals are Corunna Public Schools, Durand Area Schools and Perry Public Schools. See the following list for further information. Note that some of this information will be updated come Friday, March 27 when many school districts had planned for spring break.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

School Meal Programs In Place

• Byron Area Schools is working in conjunction with Corunna Public Schools and Durand Area Schools on a meal program. Please refer below to those listings or call (810) 266-4881 for more information.

• Chesaning Union Schools is delivering breakfast and lunch for children 18 and younger. Please call Big Rock Elementary at (989) 845-2430, Chesaning Middle School at (989) 845-7040 or Chesaning High School at (989) 845-2040 for more information.

• Corunna Public Schools is offering free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch bags for anyone 18 and under.

Curbside drive-through meal service is available at Corunna High School from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. Other locations include Nellie Reed Elementary from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the front entrance, the ZCBJ Hall from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., Walnut Acres Apartments from 11:30 a.m. to noon and Lennon Greens Estates from 11:45 to 12:15 p.m.

Children do not need to accompany the parent to receive a meal and do not need to be enrolled at Corunna Public Schools. Please contact Erin Levi, director of food service, at (989) 743-8232 with questions.

• Durand Area Schools is providing lunch for anyone 18 and under through Friday, March 27. Sack lunches will be available at Veterans Memorial Park (Bancroft) from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Optimist Park (Durand) from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and Old Doyle Knight Elementary (900 Oak St., Lennon) from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Call the food service office at (989) 288-8957 for further information.

• Laingsburg Community Schools is offering a continuation of food services through Friday, April 3. Breakfast and lunch will be available on Tuesdays and Fridays for all children, 18 and younger, free of charge. The meals are available for curbside pickup at the Early Childhood Education Center (ECED) at 320 Grand River Rd, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Laingsburg Area Food Bank is another suggested resource.

• Morrice Area Schools is providing packaged meals for anyone 18 and younger while schools are closed on Monday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals are available for pick-up at the elementary school foyer. Children do not need to be present. Some limits are in place.

• New Lothrop Area Schools is working with Montrose Community Schools and Corunna Public Schools to provide lunches through Friday, March 27. Please reference Corunna Public Schools above. For more information, contact Valerie Baker at vbaker@newlothrop.k12.us.

• Perry Public Schools is offering lunches to children 18 and younger. Families can pick up four days worth of meals (including Saturday and Sunday) on Monday, March 23 and Thursday, March 26 from noon to 1 p.m. Locations include the Perry High School main entrance with curbside pick-up, Moon Lake Park (look for the school bus) and Countryside Park (look for the school bus). A form can be filled out via Google Docs.

• Ovid-Elsie Area Schools is providing free curbside (sack) meals on Monday, March 23 and Friday, March 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for all students. Meals will not be offered during spring break. Pick up at E.E. Knight Elementary at the main entrance or at Leonard Elementary at the preschool entrance.

• Owosso Public Schools is offering free grab and go breakfasts and lunches on weekdays to any Owosso school-aged child at two locations. The Shiawassee Family YMCA is located at 515 W. Main Street. Shiawassee Hope is located at 521 Williams St., on the Dewey Street corner. Breakfast is served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m.

The food backpack food packets are available at the Young Chevrolet Cadillac used car dealership at 1100 E. Main St. where families are welcome to pick them up.