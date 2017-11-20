The First United Methodist Church of Durand invites the community to the 10th annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The dinner will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 at the church, located at 10016 E. Newburg Rd, in Durand. The menu includes roasted turkey, dressing, gravy, potatoes, vegetables, and dinner rolls, in addition to pies and cakes for dessert. Take-out orders are available.

“We wish to thank the community for its support over the years, and we invite everyone to come and enjoy this meal with us,” church representatives said. “Thanksgiving meals are important, and this free dinner is about thanking our neighbors with great fellowship and time spent making wonderful memories with family and friends, making new friends, and sharing a great meal.

“We know some people always feel the need to give something in return for a dinner. If that is the case, we do collect canned goods and monetary donations for the Loaves and Fishes Food Bank in Vernon. This is not required!”

For more information, please call the church at (989) 288-3880. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Not all food will be prepared on site. This is a first come, first serve event. No reservations are necessary.