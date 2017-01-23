NEWLY ELECTED STATE REPRESENTATIVE Ben Frederick had the opportunity to invite two local officials to the House chamber this week for the governor’s annual State of the State address. On hand for the address was Dr. Brian Boggs (left) the mayor pro tem of Durand and lecturer at both Michigan State University and University of Michigan-Flint, and Jeremy Root (right) the chairman of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners. The officials joined Frederick, R-Owosso, as Gov. Rick Snyder laid out his agenda for the year. (Courtesy Photo)

