Frederick: Skilled Trades Plan Creates More Opportunities

State Rep. Ben Frederick, chair of the House Workforce and Talent Development Committee, has announced that a bipartisan plan to enhance skilled trade education in Michigan’s public schools has been approved by the state legislature.

“Michigan needs a multifaceted strategy to expand career opportunities to its residents, and this legislation takes several steps to help address workforce shortages,” said of Owosso. “The Workforce and Talent Development Committee dedicated several meetings to hear from teachers, counselors, education leaders and job creators.”

Specifically, House Bills 5139, 5141, 5142 and 5145:

• Create a K-12 model program that emphasizes career learning and themes for each grade level, while focusing on engaging with parents and local job providers;

• Provide continuing education and professional development credit for teachers who spend time engaging with local employers and worker training centers including union trades facilities; and

• Permit schools to more readily hire professional trade instructors to teach classes aligned with their expertise.

“Career opportunities continue to grow in Michigan, but many jobs are remaining open as skilled workers are sought,” Frederick said. “I will continue to work on this important need for our state moving forward.”

The legislation advances to the governor for his review.