STATE REP. BEN FREDERICK, R-OWOSSO, is sworn in as state representative by Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen J. Markman Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the State Capitol Building. Rep. Frederick was joined by his wife Lydia and Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth. (Courtesy Photo)

State Rep. Ben Frederick officially took the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 11 as the 99th Michigan Legislature convened for the first time. Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen J. Markman administered the oath at the State Capitol Building.

“I’m eager to hit the ground running and address the issues people in our district have spoken to me about,” said Frederick, R-Owosso. “I’m looking forward to working to keep moving Michigan in a positive direction and improve the quality of life for our communities.”

Frederick’s Lansing office is officially open to serve the 85th House District.

“Input from district residents is always appreciated,” Rep. Frederick said. “I encourage people to reach out to my office to share their concerns and ideas about state and local issues.”

Residents can contact Rep. Frederick by calling (517) 373-0841 or emailing BenFrederick@house.mi.gov. Correspondence can also be mailed to S-1189 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909. View news updates or subscribe to his newsletter by visiting www.RepFrederick.com.