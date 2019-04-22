BUS SPANIOLA WAS HONORED during the 25th Annual Pasta & Politics event on Saturday, April 13 for his service to the 87th District (at that time) and lifelong commitment to Shiawassee County. Francis “Bus” Spaniola served in the Michigan House of Representatives longer than any other democrat or republican in Michigan history, serving from 1975 to 1990. Bus is a Corunna native and along with his wife, Carol, they raised four children. He graduated from Corunna High School and Michigan State University, is a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, taught high school history and government classes and has served two terms each on the Library of Michigan Board of Trustees and Michigan Judges Retirement Board by Governor Granholm. Bus served on Senator Donald Reigle’s U.S. Senate staff and was president of the Friends of Michigan History Board, along with numerous other positions.

Bus quoted Michigan poet laureate Edgar A. Guest, a journalist who began his career with the Detroit Free Press. Guest’s poem “It Couldn’t Be Done,” emphasizes the significance of never allowing another person to tell you something can’t be accomplished.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)