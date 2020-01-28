FOUR OWOSSO HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS auditioned, were accepted and attended the Michigan School Vocal Music Association (MSVMA) State Honors Choirs, performing in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 18.

All four OHS students performed in the TTBB (tenor 1, tenor 2, bass 1 and bass 2) Honors Choir at the DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids. Those students were Kenny Hickmott, Tyler Hoag, Wes LaVigne and Alex Elford. The choir was directed by Meghan Eldred-Woolsey of DeWitt.

The OHS vocal teacher is Jessica Nieuwkoop.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)