FOUR M STORAGE, a new self-storage facility located on Dewey Road, just west of Delaney Road, has opened in Owosso Charter Township. Owners (from left) Dan Manausa, Brad Smith and Josh Manausa (Dan’s son) are shown on Tuesday, Aug. 14 in front of the new business.

The property sits on about five acres and includes modern security measures, lighting and privacy. Storage units come in many sizes: 5-by-10-feet, 10-by-10-feet, up to 10-by-30-feet.

Dan Manausa has owned the property for several years, having purchased the land before he retired from Air Gas Specialty Products. Recognizing the need for a storage facility in the area, he decided to construct it along with his son and Smith.

This fall, the owners are hoping to offer a boat shrink-wrapping option, too.

Smith and Josh Manausa have operated Four M Lawn & Snow for a number of years. The three men are excited about their new business venture. The address is 2271 W. Dewey Road. For more information, call (989) 721-8647 to talk with the owners.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)