ON THE AFTERNOON of Tuesday, Jan. 22, four Shiawassee County law enforcement employees played key roles in the apprehension of Saginaw County resident Joshua Rosebush, who was on the run after shooting Saginaw Township police officer Jeff Koenig shortly after 1 a.m. following a traffic stop in Saginaw County. The four heroes were recognized for their bravery on Thursday, April 11 during the Board of Commissioners meeting.

Sheriff Brian BeGole presented Detective Lieutenant Scott Shenk with the Medal of Valor and a Meritorious Service Award, and he presented Meritorious Service Awards to Shiawassee County Central Dispatch Lieutenant Angela Norling, Central Dispatch Supervisor Kristin Drake and dispatcher Kelsey Curtis. Additionally, Board of Commissioner Chair Jeremy Root presented a proclamation to Det. Lt. Shenk, on behalf of the board.

In presenting the four Meritorious Service Awards, Sheriff BeGole stated that Shenk, Norling, Drake and Curtis “showed professionalism, a calm demeanor and a genuine concern for all involved. Our department is honored to have you as employees.”

Shown during the award presentation on April 11 are (from left) Kelsey Curtis, Kristin Drake, Lt. Norling, Det. Lt. Shenk, Commissioner Brandon Marks, Chairman Jeremy Root and Sheriff Brian BeGole.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)