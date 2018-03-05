AN ENERGIZED Shiawassee County Democratic Party hosted four 2018 Democratic candidates for state and federal office during its Tuesday, Feb. 27 meeting. Shown (from left) is Eric Sabin, a candidate for the 85th District seat in Michigan’s House of Representatives currently held by Ben Frederick; Sam Bagenstos, a candidate for the Michigan Supreme Court; Pat Mills, a candidate for Michigan Attorney General; and Zigmond “Ziggy” Kozicki, a candidate for Michigan’s Fourth Congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which is currently held by John Moolenaar.

Each candidate was given time to speak to the assembled party members, and the group also discussed the upcoming 2018 Shiawassee County Spring Call to Convention and its Pasta & Politics dinner fundraiser, which will be held at the Comstock Inn and Conference Center in April. The next party meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 27 and will be held at the Corunna Community Center in McCurdy Park.

Bagenstos is a Supreme Court lawyer and University of Michigan professor, who emphasized that the state courts are our last line of defense for our democracy, citing the recent decisions the Supreme Courts in North Carolina and Pennsylvania made regarding gerrymandering as prime examples. He is a big proponent of voting rights and civil rights, and he shared that he hopes people are paying attention and realize how important the courts are in upholding the rights of a state’s citizens.

Sabin discussed the need for higher paying jobs in the 85th District, not just more jobs that leave working citizens struggling to make ends meet. He is also focused on fixing our state’s infrastructure, including roads and bridges; increasing educational funding and programming opportunities; making sure every resident of the 85th District has access to high-speed broadband internet, which provides individuals with business, educational and social benefits; accountability in government; as well as reducing prescription costs and protecting Social Security, retirement, Medicaid and Medicare.

Mills, a former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, is focusing on fighting government corruption, protecting the vulnerable, combating the opioid crisis, safeguarding consumers, holding the Trump administration accountable, getting smart on crime, improving police-community relations and ensuring justice for all. He pledges to follow the will of the people by implementing the voter-approved medical marijuana system, to fight to preserve the Affordable Care Act, to fix the broken system and restore confidence in government and to lead the fight to restore the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

Kozicki is a doctor of health administration and an associate professor at the University of Detroit Mercy. He is proud to not be a career politician, and he says that should he be elected to serve in the U.S. Congress, that he does not intend to hold the office forever. Instead, as a “servant of the people,” he is getting involved to open the door for more people to get involved in the future. He strongly expressed his opinion that the recent federal tax bill will lead to the closure of up to 54 hospitals across the state of Michigan, including six or seven in his district alone. He went on to share that Congressman John Moolenaar is “owned by special interest groups” like the NRA and the Koch brothers, and that Moolenaar “has already written off the residents of the Fourth District.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)