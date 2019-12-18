CITY OF CORUNNA officials announced this week that the city has entered into a purchase agreement with Fiddler’s Green LLC for the sale of the former Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility, which is located at 729 S. Norton St. in Corunna. A final closing on the property is anticipated by the end of January, according to city officials. Fiddler’s Green intends to turn the 63,177-square-foot facility into a veteran housing community, which the nonprofit organization expects to open by mid-2020, pending a timely, successful closing.

Fiddler’s Green opened an independent living facility for veterans earlier this year in Bad Axe, and the organization is poised to invest more than $1 million in renovations, furnishings and equipment to transform the former Pleasant View assisted living, according to Corunna officials.

“I feel this is a great fit for the building, and for the community,” shared Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer. “It is nice to see the facility that has provided over half a century of service to our loved ones now move forward in service to our veterans. The configuration and design of the facility are well suited for the Fiddler’s Green Veteran Housing Community model, and the use conforms with uses allowed in the current (multi-family residential) zoning district.”

The sale price is $500,000, with Fiddler’s Green participating in closing costs and the fixtures purchased by the city from the county auction. After a $100,000 down payment, the city will be carrying a land contract for five years on the remaining balance. The city has held and maintained the building for the past two years. The sale includes the medical care facility and the 5.78 acres on which it sits. Not included in the sale are the former county MSU Extension and Buildings and Grounds buildings.

With a closing date planned for January 2020, the property will remain off the tax rolls for the 2020 year. Beginning in 2021 the property will go on the tax rolls, to the benefit of the city, county, school districts and other taxing entities. Fiddler’s Green will be applying for a Commercial Rehabilitation Tax Incentive to abate taxes on improvements. The Corunna City Council previously established a district for this purpose. State law allows an exemption on the improvements for up to 10 years.

The Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility was built in 1952 and opened the following year with 78 beds. Throughout the years, the building was renovated and expanded, and by the time of its closing, in February 2018, it had grown to a capacity of 136 beds. The building was vacated following the construction of the new, 103,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Pleasant View that is on Caledonia Drive near the intersection of M-21 and State Road.

The Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility can be seen from above on Dec. 17, 2017, approximately two months prior to its closing.

(Independent File Photo/Graham Sturgeon)