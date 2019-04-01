Former Oakley Police Chief Robert Reznick pleaded guilty on Tuesday, March 26 to charges of wire fraud and filing a false income tax return in 2012. Reznick pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris in Bay City.

Federal agents raided Reznick’s home in Gaines Township in 2017. At the time, the agents removed firearms and documents from the property.

Reznick had been the police chief in Oakley. He was accused of allegedly obtaining firearms and ammunition at a discount to sell for profit. He also allegedly organized the sale of shotguns from out-of-state – evading both federal and state taxes. While working in Oakley, a village of around 300 individuals, Reznick had a roster of 120 reserve officers.

The United States Attorney’s office reports that Reznick’s evasive efforts resulted in over $87,700 in taxes.

In 2017, Oakley board members voted not to renew Reznick’s contract.