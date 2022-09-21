THE FORMER LULA’S LOUISIANA COOKHOUSE structure in downtown Owosso will be entirely demolished. Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse on S. Washington Street was damaged by an early morning fire on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The adjoining structures north and south of Lula’s were damaged in the fire, but not as extensively as the Lula’s building. The adjoining buildings will be kept.

According to Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne during the council meeting at city hall Tuesday, Sept. 6, owners John and Morgan Beilfuss had applied for a permit to demolish what was left of the structure. However, the building is located within the Owosso Historic District Commission with state guidelines in place regarding historic structures. In response to the permit, the Owosso Historic District Commission objected, wanting to keep the façade of the building, knowing nothing else could be salvaged. The Owosso Historic District Commission was not able to submit an agreement within the strictly allotted 60-day period under law, meaning that the permit request was automatically granted to the owners for the demolition.

An actual demo date has not been established at this time, but will be announced soon.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)