THE SKELETAL REMAINS OF TWO FETUSES were found in an unused 2nd-floor apartment above a former funeral home at 409 W. Main St. in Owosso on Monday, Oct. 22. The building, which was Scarletts Funeral Home and later Mowen Funeral Home, has been vacant since 2016.

Contractors working to remove asbestos in the building, prior to demolition, discovered an old-style shipping box containing the remains. The Owosso Police Department was notified and according to a city press release, a preliminary exam by Dr. Patrick Hansma, the deputy medical examiner for Shiawassee County, estimated the fetuses to be at about 20 weeks, meaning they were previable (not able to survive outside of the uterus). The identity of the remains is unknown and the case is still under investigation. A label on the box dates it to at least the 1960s or so.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)