CORUNNA HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYERS, inspired by Peyton Birchmeier who is an RA at Care N Assist in Corunna, held a food drive on Friday, Feb. 15 during the games. Nonperishable items and monetary donations were collected during the food drive. Along with the food items, over $250 was contributed. In conjunction with the February food drive, the Care N Assist office staff assisted with both advertising and the food drive and became a second drop-off location. In total, almost $500 was collected with the food.

Birchmeier was inspired after visiting a client’s home when the topic of money had come up, and the client mentioned that she does receive food stamps, but the amount was so small that Birchmeier recognized the amount likely barely helped with groceries – if at all. “After talking to her, I looked back on some of the other clients I’ve been to and realized she wasn’t the only one who lacked money for groceries and could use help,” Birchmeier shared.

Care N Assist staff recognized Birchmeier’s position regarding the client who had just come to them through a state funded program. Birchmeier was allowed to head-up the fundraiser with support through Care N Assist.

Care N Assist provided this statement – “We can’t say thank you enough to Peyton Birchmeier, her family, the Corunna basketball team, the students at CHS and the community for stepping up and helping out. We are overwhelmed with all the donations. Some of our elderly clients live on limited income and rely solely on food stamps and commodities. But even with these support programs their cupboards are bare. This food drive will make a huge difference with many of the elderly population in our community.”

Birchmeier is shown (far right) with the CHS basketball team. Care N Assist owner Stacy Zsigo is standing far left.

Care N Assist is located at 101 S. Shiawassee St. in Corunna. The facility offers trained home care aides, medication management, RN supervision and training, assisted living, respite care, adult daycare and more.

(Independent Photo/Kim Lazar)