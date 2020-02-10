CITY OF DURAND Director of Public Works Director Jeff Stull reported during the Durand City Council’s Monday, Feb. 3 meeting that his staff recently unclogged the sewer main on W. Monroe Road, which was backed up for the third time in two months by a large collection of flushable wipes. The main services the Country Village Apartments, the Durand Senior Care & Rehab Center and The Lodges of Durand, along with several other businesses and residences, so the source of the repeated blockages has not yet been identified.

Although the wipes are marketed as “flush friendly” and biodegradable, they are much sturdier than toilet paper or even paper towel, and they do not dissolve quickly enough to prevent blockages in the city sewer, which is not designed to pass or break up moist towelettes.

Following the Feb. 3 meeting, Stull provided the adjoining photo, which shows the rodder head on the city’s vactor truck after unplugging the W. Monroe Road sewer main during the last week of January.

Stull, the council and city administrators ask that residents please throw their “flushable wipes” away rather than flushing them down the drain.

(Courtesy Photo)