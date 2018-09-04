The Shiawassee Family YMCA, in partnership with Rite Aid in Owosso, will be hosting a flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4. With flu season fast approaching, it is time to think about getting up to date on immunizations. According to the Center for Disease Control, influenza-like illness (ILI) activity begins in the late fall, peaking in January and February. The 2017-2018 ILI season was the first season to be classified as high severity across all age groups and was the longest season in recent years. Don’t fall victim to the flu.

Sign-up is happening now at the Shiawassee Family YMCA. Appointments will be scheduled every 15 minutes. Participants are required to present their healthcare insurance cards. Most insurance providers will be accepted. Sign up today at the Shiawassee Family YMCA, 515 W. Main St. in Owosso. Please call (989) 725-8136 with any questions.