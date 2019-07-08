THE SHIAWASSEE-OWOSSO (MORNING) KIWANIS Club is inviting the public to display the flag five separate times a year in a new fundraising endeavor. The club will do all of the work once a person has signed up for the flag project – for a subscription of $40 per year. All proceeds will go directly back toward local Kiwanis projects in the county. A residential property owner interested in participating will have a PVC sleeve and cap inserted in the ground, near the road, but not in the right-of-way. An American-made flag will be placed on a ten-foot pole prior to each holiday. The holidays will include Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day/Sept. 11 and Veterans Day. The club will also remove and store the flag afterwards. Generally, the flags will be on display for approximately a week.

The new “Flags Over Shiawassee” program will not officially begin until next Memorial Day, though early subscribers will have a “bonus” flag for display this upcoming Veterans Day.

The Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club continues to support the community in a number of ways including offering summer supplies for Bentley Bright Beginnings, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, selling Goodfellows newspapers and assisting in fundraising for the all-inclusive playground equipment to be installed at Bentley Park.

Shown directly following a presentation during the Owosso City Council meeting on Monday, July 1 are (from left) Linda Perkin, Eddie Urban and Elaine Greenway. Perkin and Greenway were on hand representing the Kiwanis Club. Urban, a combat wounded veteran and Owosso resident, purchased the first flag subscription.

The Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club meets at 7:11 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Comstock Inn. For more information on how to subscribe, please call Doug Edwards at (989) 277-7214, Bob Hardy at (989) 277-5173 or Brent Singer at (989) 436-1075. A $40 check, payable to the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club, can be mailed to Kiwanis Flags Over Shiawassee, P.O. Box 922, Owosso, MI 48867. Please include all appropriate contact information, including full name, phone number, address and email, if available.

The Owosso VFW will continue to maintain the flags displayed at commercial properties, but has welcomed the club to offer the residential flag displays.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)