The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts in Owosso is presenting Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, with shows set for Saturday, Sept. 11, Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 19 will include a 2 p.m. show. Daniel Williams and Diane Cutler are sponsoring the event.

The public should note this comedy contains adult language, themes and content – and lots of humor.

In this hilarious comedy by Alan Ball, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, five very different bridesmaids find themselves hiding together in an upstairs bedroom, hoping to escape the wedding reception of a bride that — they soon realize — none of them really like. There is Meredith, the rebellious little sister of the bride; Frances a highly religious, but sweet cousin; Mindy, a blunt, good-hearted lesbian who is the sister of the groom; Georgeanne, a friend from high school whose marriage is falling apart and Trisha, a jaded beauty whose pessimism and doubts about men are proved false when she meets Tripp Davenport, an usher at the wedding. In this cramped bedroom above the wedding, these five identically dressed women talk, laugh, argue, cry, console one another – and slowly become friends.

Cast members include Grace Rosen, Amy Winchell Brainard, Stephanie Banghart, Devin Brant, Erin Hoffman and Heath Sartorius.

Tickets are available at lebowskycenter.com. The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts is located at 122 E. Main St., Owosso.

