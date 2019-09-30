CORUNNA SENIOR Fisher Morris has become an important member of the Cavaliers’ varsity football team, contributing on offense, defense and special teams. Fisher routinely lines up as a slot receiver on offense and rotates at outside linebacker on defense, while also starring as the team’s kicker and punter.

Entering the team’s game against Goodrich on Friday, Sept. 20, Fisher led the state in punting average at 41.7 yards per punt. While everyone expected the senior kicker to showcase his big kicking leg, Fisher did not wait for a punt to make an impact on the game. On the team’s opening possession against the heavily favored Martians, Fisher caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Norton to put the Cavaliers up, 6 to 0, and swing momentum in his team’s favor. The lead would not last long, but Fisher would end up with three catches for 44 yards, and he also contributed a tackle on defense.

Fisher has dedicated years to his kicking. After spending his early years playing soccer, Fisher transitioned to football when he was 10 years old, and he has not looked back. He has participated in NFL Punt, Pass and Kick competitions for five years, in addition to his training with the Corunna coaches.

With years of kicking experience under his belt, Fisher is also not shy about passing his knowledge along to younger kickers, by serving as a mentor to his younger cousin, Max, and other aspiring kickers in Shiawassee County. After practicing with his team every day after school, Fisher routinely dedicates time later in the evening to coaching his young kicking protégés.

Fisher can be seen punting in the game on Sept. 20, a 35-14 loss to Goodrich, which moved to 3-1 with the win. Corunna is still looking for its first victory of the season, after falling to Hemlock, Fowlerville and Lake Fenton in the season’s first three weeks.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)