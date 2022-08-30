MIKAH TANK is shown (center) following the announcement of his adoption at the Community Cats adoption event at the Owosso Branch of the Shiawassee District Library on Saturday, Aug. 20. The library staff decided to adopt Mikah that morning. Staff agreed to contribute their own funds for Mikah’s care and upkeep. Library funds will not be used. The feline will start enjoying his new home Monday, Aug. 29, once staff have organized for his needs.

Shown are SDL Director Kim White and Community Cats Director Lori Bailey with Madison, library assistant, Children’s Librarian Natalie Young, Sully (Madison’s younger brother) and Mikah.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Owosso Branch of the Shiawassee District Library (SDL) will now include a friendly feline – Mikah Tank. Mikah, 4, has really stepped-it up in the world after starting life as a humble street cat and then living with his foster caretaker, Lori Bailey, Community Cats Director, for many months. Mikah has officially been adopted by the staff at the library and will enjoy the expanse of the children’s library as his new home starting Monday, Aug. 29.

Why Mikah? SDL Director Kim White shared that staff had been considering adopting a cat for a while. The library already has a cat that visits from time-to-time. That cat is Teddy, another Community Cats rescue owned by another staff member. Teddy, however, is not a full-time library cat. Mikah will be – and it is his laid-back, amicable disposition that earned him the position, along with his size. Mikah takes everything in cat-stride. He’s curious, not skittish, playful, friendly and big. Big means small kids are less likely to try to pick him up and accidentally hurt him. Big means Mikah is hardy and his size earned him his middle name: Tank.

Moments after the adoption announcement, White shared, “Mikah is so calm and he’s just totally loving all of the attention. He looks like he belongs here.”

Indeed, Mikah did look like he belonged in the library. The large gray and white cat was calmly prowling around the premises, checking out bookshelves and greeting kids.

On the morning of Mikah’s adoption, Community Cats was hosting an adoption event at the library and Mikah had come in with many other feline friends, looking for a new home. A total of seven cats/kittens were adopted that morning. Mikah has been to other adoption events and never been placed. Winning over library staff, Mikah now has a permanent home where his duties will include accepting lots of friendly pets and listening to children read stories to him.

Bailey, who founded Community Cats as a nonprofit to maintain a healthy feral cat population through a spay/neuter program, offered she is thrilled about Mikah’s new home. She believes he will be a very happy and loved cat.

The Owosso Branch of the SDL is located at 502 W. Main St., Owosso. The children’s library is in the basement of the building.

For more on Community Cats of Owosso, visit Facebook or text (517) 303-1180. Donations are always needed and appreciated.