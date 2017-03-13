by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

TEAM FRIDGEBOT of Corunna High School began its competitive robotics season at Kettering University, as the team shoots to make a repeat trip to the state and global competitions. The team, coached by Scott Stap, epitomizes the collaborative nature of FIRST competition, having helped the Perry High School Rambot team get their robot ready during the tournament by donating a gear to the rookie team.

Team mentor Russ Mars prepares the Corunna Drive Team for play on Saturday, March 4 at Kettering. Drive Team members shown include (from left) Jay Stap, Charity Cummings, and Oriana Butler.

Persons interested in contributing to the team can contact Stap at corunna5084@gmail.com. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

The FIRST In Michigan (FIM) competitive season kicked off on Friday, March 3, and four Shiawassee County teams made their season debuts at the Kettering district event. Veteran FIM competitors Owosso, Corunna, and Durand were each kicking off their fourth season, while the Perry robotics team competed for the first time ever. The event included 40 total teams, with competitors traveling from as far away as Beaver Island in Lake Michigan, Dearborn Heights near Detroit, and Caseville in the thumb.

Though they were experiencing FIM competition for the first time, the Perry Rambots finished with a 6-5-1 record, advancing all the way to the semifinal round. The Owosso Operating System also finished 6-5-1, and the team advanced to the quarterfinal round. The Durand Railroaders went 6-6, and the team from Corunna High School, Team Fridgebot, finished with a 5-7 record.

Additionally, Perry was given the Rookie All Star Award and the Highest Rookie Seed Award for being the top-performing rookie team, Corunna received the Gracious Professional Award, and Owosso was selected as the recipient of the Judges Award. The Railroaders won the Safety Pit Award and team member Sada Reed was named a finalist for the Dean’s Award. The Rambots nominated Team Fridgebot for the Gracious Professional Award after Corunna’s coach, Scott Stap, and his students assisted the Perry team during the competition.

Through one week of FIM competition, Perry is ranked 32nd in the state, Owosso is 48th, Corunna is 89th, and Durand is 96th, out of 221 total teams.