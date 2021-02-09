The Shiawassee River

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Fitness Coliseum in Owosso and the Friends of the Shiawassee River are kicking off the first-ever Shiawassee Triathlon (Shi~Tri) on Sunday, May 23 – and it’s going to be a big deal. The mission of the Shi~Tri is to promote community fitness and to support the Friends of the Shiawassee River. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward improvements to help everyone care, share, and enjoy our treasured Shiawassee River.

This event, which had originally been planned for May 2020, had to be postponed due to safety reasons associated with COVID-19.

The Shi~Tri is a Run/Paddle/Bike Triathlon beginning and ending in downtown Owosso along the Shiawassee River. Participants begin with a 3.8-mile run/walk from the Armory (on Water Street) to McCurdy Park in Corunna along the James Miner Trail. From there, the triathletes will launch their kayaks or canoes into the river and paddle 3.5 miles back to Owosso’s Mitchell Amphitheater. The third leg of the event will have participants biking a 9-mile loop through Owosso’s city streets and country roads back to the triathlon’s starting point.

“We’re so excited to get this first Shi~Tri event off and running,” said Brianna Carroll, owner of the Fitness Coliseum. “The great news is that most of those who registered last year stayed with us, so we already have over 90 participants already on board! That also means that since we have a maximum number of 150, those interested in signing up should do so now.”

The run start line will open at 8:50 a.m., at which time the first group of runners will report to the front of the Armory. Runners will be assigned a staggered start time. This is just one of the many safety precautions related to COVID-19. Since each registrant will be timed individually, the staggered start will not interfere with accurate timing and placement of each participant’s performance.

The Shi~Tri event organizers want to make a special shout out this year to potential volunteer helpers. An event like this relies on the efforts of over 100 volunteers – both the day of the event and the day before. So, even if you don’t fancy yourself as an athlete or even an out-of-doors enthusiast, there are plenty of ways to jump in and help. And all who help out will get a race t-shirt as well.

“The Shi~Tri will truly be a once in a lifetime opportunity for anyone who would like to volunteer,” said Patrice Martin, Shi~Tri volunteer coordinator. “There are a wide variety of duties on both Saturday and Sunday – some lasting a few hours, and some all-day tasks. It’s a community-based, family-friendly activity – so we encourage families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and everyone to sign up together!”

To register as a triathlete or a volunteer, visit www.shi-tri.com. Triathlete registration costs are as follows:

From now until March 31 – $60 per individual; $90 per three-person relay team

April 1 – April 30 – $75 per individual; $105 per three-person relay team

May 1 – May 16 – $85 per individual; $120 per three-person relay team

The first registrant of each relay team will pay the registration fee for the team. The other members will also need to register under the team name (there will be no fee associated with the additional members, but they will all need to sign a waiver and provide a t-shirt size).

The race organizers would also like everyone to join in to thank this year’s sponsors – without whom this event would not be possible – Presenting Sponsor: Memorial Healthcare; Run Sponsor: Norm Henry Shoes; Paddle Sponsor: Great Lakes Fusion; Ride Sponsor: Byk-Rak; Underwriting Sponsor: Shiawassee County Convention & Visitors Bureau; Prize Design Sponsor: Darker Mfg. Co.; and the Shi~Tribe Sponsors: Advanced Eye Care, American Recycling Center, Inc., American Speedy Print, DayStarr Communications, Feighner Docks, Hankerd Sportswear, Merit Laboratories, Inc., Qdoba, RE/MAX of Owosso, RWI Mfg., and Weather Vane Roofing.

This event is open to youth ages 10 and up. Registration prices will be the same for adults and youth. All youth participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult during the entire race and that adult must also be a registered participant.