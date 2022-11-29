RECOGNITION OF THE FIRST ELECTRIC VEHICLE Charging Station in Owosso took place on Thursday, Nov. 10 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Main Street Plaza on the corner of Washington and Main streets. The EV charging station, located near the southwest corner of the plaza, has been in use for a while. The station represents a lengthy collaboration between the city of Owosso, Owosso Main Street/DDA, Consumers Energy, Future Energy and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Bangin’ Bowls, located on S. Water Street, was also on hand as part of the presentation.

Shown is Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne offering project details at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)