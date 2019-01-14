THE FIRST SRCC CHAMBER AM for 2019 was held at the Owosso Big Boy on Tuesday morning, Jan. 8. Presenters included SRCC President/CEO Jeff Deason (on behalf of CVB Director Kim Springsdorf), SBDC Consultant Cheryl Peterson on the 3rd Catapault Your Business Competition, along with Chris Schueler of the GST Michigan Works! job fair, both held on Thursday, Jan. 10 and also SEDP Vice President Brent Jones.

Jones is shown discussing another upcoming job fair to be held starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19 at Davis Cartage Co. on Sleeseman Drive in Corunna. Jones shared that Davis Cartage is in need of drivers with their commercial driver’s license, but the company does a lot of regional work “with the opportunity for folks to be home at night.”

Deason later elaborated on upcoming chamber member events, particularly the SRCC Annual Dinner & Awards Night on Thursday, Jan. 24 and the Home Garden Business EXPO in early March.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)