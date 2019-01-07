LITTLE BRAXTN came into the world at 11:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1, making him the first child born in 2019 at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso. Braxtn was welcomed by his mother, Sarah Kilgore, and father, Trentn Pray, who reside in Durand, and the 2019 New Year’s baby weighed in at seven pounds and six ounces, with a height of 20.5 inches.

Braxtn is the happy couple’s first child, and he was delivered only three days after his Saturday, Dec. 29 due date. Sarah arrived at Memorial Healthcare on Tuesday afternoon and spent approximately eight hours in labor. Sarah was experiencing labor pains earlier on Tuesday, but the expectant mother had no idea she was only hours away from meeting her son. It took the urging of her mother, Diana Waugh, who was en route from her home in Traverse City, to get Sarah moving towards the door.

Diana joined Trentn and her daughter in the delivery room and it was not long before the rest of their family members arrived to meet baby Braxtn. Sarah reports that the delivery went very smoothly, thanks in part to the “awesome” and “helpful” Memorial Healthcare staff, who have gone out of their way to provide a comfortable environment for the young family.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but it’s an amazing feeling; I helped create this little guy” shared Trentn when asked to describe meeting Braxtn for the first time. “And I’m not going to lie, I am really happy it’s a boy. I look forward to all the things we are going to be able to do together. Hopefully, he enjoys spending time in the garage with me when he gets older, fixing cars and getting dirty.”

Sarah, Braxtn and Trentn can be seen on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 2. Just outside the frame is Sarah’s aunt, Shelly Garvin and Trentn’s mother, Karie Skeels, who, coincidentally enough, was Memorial Healthcare’s New Year’s baby in 1974.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)