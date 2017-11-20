THE OWOSSO HISTORICAL COMMISSION held its first awards ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in Curwood Castle, with director Robert Doran presenting awards. Doran presented Kris Poag of Weather Vane Roofing with a certificate of appreciation; Donor Recognition awards to Rick and Marti Lamenti, Diane Cutler, and Dr. Dan Williams; Volunteer of the Year awards to Carl and Sue Ludington; his Director’s Choice award to Elaine Greenway; a Volunteer of the Year award to Linda Thorsby; and the James Oliver Curwood Service Award to Denice Grace.

Joining Doran (far left) in front of the fireplace in Curwood Castle following the ceremony are (from left) award recipients Marti and Rick Lamenti, Elaine Greenway, Linda Thorsby, Sue Ludington, Denice Grace, Carl Ludington, Diane Cutler, Dr. Dan Williams, and Kris Poag.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)