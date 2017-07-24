Since the 1950s, generations of people have come to downtown Owosso to “Cruise the Pits,” experiencing the thrill of a packed town full of great friends and cool cars. The tradition will be revived on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, with a cruise and free car show.

The Friday evening car cruise features an open format, with no schedule, start time, end time, or route limiting the experience. The highlights include a hospitality area at High Quality Glass, which is sponsored by Baker College and will benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Shiawassee County. Additionally, 103.9 The fox will be broadcasting live at the cruise from inside several cars.

And then on Saturday, the free car show will be from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Washington Street. The Hudson Club of Michigan will be there, as well as Detroit Muscle, and door prizes will be supplied by So-Cal Speed Shop, with items signed by Jimmy Shine. Spectators can also grab a cold one at the Eagles Club during the show. Additionally, the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market will run until 3 p.m., and there will be a 75-team softball and baseball tournament going on all day in Owosso.

Organizers remind spectators to “Make sure you plan your weekend to include Cruise the Pits and shop our downtown businesses and have a bite to eat at our wonderful restaurants. And don’t forget our great sponsors.” More information, including a map, itinerary, and list of sponsors, can be found by visiting www.cruisethepits.com.