Regarding fireworks on private property, it is illegal to ignite, discharge, or use consumer fireworks on private property in the city of Owosso except on the day prior, the day of, or the day after a national holiday, such as the Fourth of July.

A property owner may ignite legal fireworks between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 a.m. only on the above days, and is prohibited at any other time.

Michigan state law now allows the sale and use of some consumer fireworks, including (though not limited to) sparklers, firecrackers, bottle rockets, and Roman candles. You must be 18 or older to legally purchase fireworks and must not be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Fireworks vendors should display a Consumer Fireworks Safety Certificate.

Due to an amendment to state law in 2013, local governments were allowed to add restrictions regarding the use of fireworks on private property.