SPIDER-MAN MADE AN UNEXPECTED APPEARANCE during the Firecracker Parade in Corunna on the 4th of July. Aeri, a 5-year-old from Corunna, was excited to see a favorite super hero on the special holiday. Going along with the patriotic theme of the day, little Aeri was exuberantly waving her flag while having her photo taken with the “friendly, neighborhood” Spider-Man.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford