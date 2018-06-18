Plans are now set for the 9th annual Firecracker 5K run/walk, a great start to the day of celebration in McCurdy Park on the 4th of July. The run/walk begins at Corunna’s Stu Coutts Pavilion on Ferry Street in Corunna. Registration on the day of the event begins at 7 a.m. at the pavilion, with the race commencing at 8 a.m. following the traditional cannon blast. Registration before Wednesday, June 27 is $25 per person. The late registration fee is $30 for anyone signing up from June 27 through race day. Also, shirts are only guaranteed to those who sign up on or before Tuesday, June 26.

This year’s race will be chip-timed by Aldrich Timing and Race Mgmt. The fastest overall male and female runners and walkers will receive trophies, and the top three finishers in each age group will receive medals.

Registration can be found online at www.playmakers.com or www.runsignup.com. Completed registration forms can be mailed to Theresa Sarrazin, c/o Theresa Sarrazin, at: 1291 Louise St., Corunna, MI, 48817. Anyone with questions can contact Theresa Sarrazin at tmsarrazin@gmail.com.