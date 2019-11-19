Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate is back for a second year, matching people with volunteer opportunities in Shiawassee County. The event, hosted by the #raiseUPshiawassee initiative, takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at The Armory in downtown Owosso. Nineteen nonprofit organizations will be there to showcase the work they’re doing and share their volunteer opportunities.

This unique event is a part of the global #GivingTuesday movement – a way for people around the world to make an impact in their communities through giving and volunteering. The Giving Tuesday campaign for Shiawassee County is called #raiseUPshiawassee. It includes the Soulmate event, as well as activities throughout the community on #GivingTuesday itself, which is on Dec. 3.

The Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate event will include: The Arc Mid-Michigan, Shiawassee Hunger Network, Child Advocacy Center, DeVries Nature Conservancy, Durand Union Station, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Girls on the Run Mid-Michigan, Memorial Healthcare Foundation, Shiawassee Hope, Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts and Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee.

As well as, Pregnancy Resource Center, SafeCenter, The Laingsburg Clothesline, Shiawassee Arts Center, Youth Advisory Council, Shiawassee Family YMCA, Shiawassee Humane Society and Great Start Shiawassee.

“This is such a unique event that will help people figure out where they can volunteer their time for a good cause. We had a great time meeting people at the Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate event last year, and we can’t wait to do it again,” said Ben Glardon, executive director of DeVries Nature Conservancy.

Lynn Grubb, executive director of The Arc Mid-Michigan, adds, “A lot of people want to do something good in the community, but they just don’t know where to start. This event is the easiest way to see what’s out there and find the organization that’s the best fit for you.”

Each participating nonprofit organization is looking for people with varied skills to carry out their mission. That can mean answering phones, caring for animals, teaching children or simply being a listening ear. Everyone has something to give.

There is no admission fee for the Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate event. Visitors are encouraged to bring friends and family members to have some fun and learn more about how they can help. The evening will include a simple, kid-friendly volunteer activity, as well as an exciting live broadcast by WOAP.

For more information about the Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate event and #raiseUPshiawassee, contact Yvette Collard, associate director of the Cook Family Foundation, at (989) 725-1621 or yvette@cookfamilyfoundation.org. To learn more about each of the participating nonprofit organizations, visit www.raiseupshiawassee.org.