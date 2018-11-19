THE FIND YOUR NONPROFIT SOULMATE event, held in The Armory in Owosso on Tuesday, Nov. 13, included 17 nonprofit organizations as part of the #raiseUPshiawassee initiative that has the mission to “thwart couch potato-dom and encourage volunteerism throughout Shiawassee County.”

The first-time event, organized through the Cook Family Foundation, is part of the #GivingTuesday movement, “where local nonprofits around the world are looking for people to make an imPACT in the community. The Shiawassee County Community Giving Tuesday Campaign is called #raiseUPshiawassee,” according to a press release. Beginning with the Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate event, other activities are planned throughout the community for Tuesday, Nov. 27 (Giving Tuesday).

The 17 nonprofits represented Tuesday evening were The Arc Shiawassee, Child Advocacy Center, DeVries Nature Conservancy, Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, Durand Union Station, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Girls on the Run Mid-Michigan, Memorial Healthcare Foundation, Owosso Community Players, Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, SafeCenter, Shiawassee Arts Center, Shiawassee Community Foundation, Shiawassee Council on Aging, Shiawassee Family YMCA, Shiawassee Hope and the Shiawassee Humane Society.

Organizations gathered in The Armory to greet and educate the public on all of the various missions that they represent – with the concept of inspiring others to join in the volunteer effort. Several nonprofits reported being approached from individuals interesting in helping or even starting their own nonprofit organizations. Just a few of those involved are shown.

For more on the participating nonprofit groups, please visit www.cookfamilyfoundation.org/givingtuesday/, or contact Yvette Collard, Associate Director of the Cook Family Foundation at (989) 725-1621.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)