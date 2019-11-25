THE ARMORY in Owosso played host to the Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate event on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The event was organized a host of Shiawassee County’s community service organizations – the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Cook Family Foundation, the Shiawassee Community Foundation and United Way of Genesee County, which also serves Shiawassee County – that have partnered to create #raiseUPshiawassee, a local incarnation inspired by the national GivingTuesday campaign.

The Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate event included 19 local nonprofit organizations who gathered to engage the community and spark more community connections through service and/or giving. The collective effort has reinvigorated collaboration amongst the county’s nonprofit organizations, and the partners also hope to inspire local business owners and their employees to give where they work and live.

The Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate event included: The Arc Mid-Michigan, Shiawassee Hunger Network, the Child Advocacy Center, DeVries Nature Conservancy, Durand Union Station, the Friends of the Shiawassee River, Girls on the Run, Great Start, the Laingsburg Clothesline, the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, the Memorial Healthcare Foundation, Pregnancy Resource Center, Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, SafeCenter, the Shiawassee Arts Center, the Shiawassee Community Foundation, the Shiawassee Family YMCA, Shiawassee Hope and the Shiawassee Humane Society.

For more about the GivingTuesday campaign, visit www.givingtuesday.org. For more information about #raiseUPshiawassee, search for “Raise Up Shiawassee” on social media.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)