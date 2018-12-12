SHELLY OCHODNICKY, director of the Owosso Homeless Angels campus, is shown beside the Homeless Angels drop-off boxes located inside the main door at O-Town Café on the corner of Main and Washington streets. One box is for infant diapers, baby wipes and adult briefs. The second box is for nonperishable food items, hygiene items, socks, gloves and more.

O-Town Café continues to offer “pay-it-forward” drink and meal options that are directly available to homeless individuals who stop in to eat and warm up. Anyone is welcome to stop in and enjoy the atmosphere at O-Town and make a donation to the “pay-it-forward” effort.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

Homeless Angels, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness for the area homeless population and those in need of help, is nearing the goal of introducing a hotel-style campus for homeless individuals. This campus will be located near the corner of Park and Williams streets in downtown Owosso.

On Monday, Dec. 2, Owosso Homeless Angels board member/Lansing campus director Tim Baise delivered the reset of the plans to Owosso Building official Brad Hissong. From that date, Hissong has ten days to respond back to the Homeless Angels. Baise shared that he was feeling very positive about the meeting and is “excited to continue the process.” He shared that he is “finally seeing blue skies” in regards to this lengthy process. Baise is passionate to see the local homeless population situated into a warm, safe and comfortable environment – and like many associated with Homeless Angels who have continued working to assist the homeless on a daily basis, the wait has been lengthy. It should be noted that Baise and his wife have donated their Owosso property solely to be utilized for this project.

Owosso Homeless Angels board director Shelly Ochodnicky is one of those individuals who continues to care for people in the area who are truly struggling. There are many. Ochodnicky stated, talking about the plans that were delivered to Hissong, “I am hoping this is it. I am hoping for good news soon!”

She went on to explain that donations are still needed. Businesses, families or individuals can sponsor or donate in various ways. To achieve the necessary operating budget for the campus, 670 SOS partners are needed at just $19 per month. Room and bed sponsors are also needed. The donation for a room for one year is $3,000 – there are four rooms including the two gender separate dorm areas and two family rooms. It is possible to do a two-year room sponsorship for $5,000. Bed sponsors are $500 annually. More information on these sponsorships and/or how to donate or volunteer is available at homelessangels.org. These donations/monies will go toward assisting the Owosso campus.

Homeless Angels is very pleased that Dave Clark of Clark Fire & Safety has offered them “a really nice deal” on the work that he is doing, and Bartz Excavating is also donating his efforts toward the facility. Contractors and tradesmen are still needed, however, along with more volunteers and front desk assistance.

Ochodnicky wants to express that she has been diligently attempting to assist the homeless and all of the work associated with that feat and asks that interested parties will be understanding in this process and as the Owosso campus develops. “What it takes to make most of this happen … just doesn’t happen in most communities,” she shared, thankful for the Shiawassee County community for the continuous support.