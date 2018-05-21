SALVATION ARMY Lieutenant Jonathan Tamayo presented volunteer appreciation awards to the Kiwanis Club of Owosso (Evening Club) and the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club (Morning Club) during the “I Fight for Good” dinner on Monday, May 14, for the clubs’ consistent volunteerism. The representative from the Morning Club had to leave the dinner before accepting the club’s award, but Evening Club member Jack Wing (holding plaque) was on hand to accept his club’s award.

Lt. Tamayo thanked both clubs for their years of dedicated service to the Salvation Army of Shiawassee County, noting, “We would not be able to provide the services and support that we do in our community without our volunteers. You guys give so much and we appreciate you all more than I can express.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)