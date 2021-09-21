SHIAWASSEE REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ambassadors joined Fiddler’s Green staff and veterans service organization representatives in celebrating the grand reopening in Corunna with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Fiddler’s Green on Norton Street in Corunna celebrated a grand reopening with a public memorial address presented by Owosso VFW Chaplain David Dumont, a ribbon cutting ceremony and site tours on Patriot’s Day – Saturday, Sept. 11. The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce was on hand to welcome the newly, reopened veterans housing organization, which had first opened in 2019, but had faced some hurdles leading to the first director’s resignation and complications caused by the pandemic. Fiddler’s Green had temporarily closed in January 2021.

In mid-August, Fiddler’s Green Marketing and Sales Director Robert Haun shared that a few renovations had been undertaken in recent months to create a “more welcoming, more calming” homestyle atmosphere for veterans. The Saturday reopening event marks the first phase in the reopening plan. The long-term goal is to house up to 120 veterans at the facility.

Fiddler’s Green, previously known as Pleasant View, is a roughly 63,000-square-foot building, situated on a hill and open to plenty of outdoor spaces. Veterans housed at the newly opened Corunna facility will enjoy 24-hour supervision, three daily meals, laundry facilities, private and/or semi private rooms, a barrier free layout, planned social activities, transportation options, case management, free WiFi – and more. As an independent housing facility for veterans, those living at Fiddler’s Green will be directed to all types of related resources to assist in maintaining a comfortable, happy life.

Amenities include a large, open eat-in/dining area that overlooks a pleasant garden and pavilion; a barbershop/hair salon; a community lounge room with a pool table and television; options for a modern, community shower or private shower/bathroom units and personalized, roomy living spaces. The overall décor has some rustic qualities with wood moldings. An Americana feel is hinted at, too, with a mix of deep blue paint in hall areas and framed flags on display.

For more information, visit fiddlergreenllc.com.