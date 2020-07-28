FEIGHNER BOAT LIFTS & DOCKS, located in Woodhull Township at 7829 Lansing Rd., was the site for a ceremonial groundbreaking on Wednesday afternoon, July 22. The business, which is family-owned and operated, produces high-quality docks and boat lifts.

The family started construction on the Woodhull Township location at the very end of 2018. The 32-year-old company had expanded into Shiawassee County from Charlotte, though that location is still in operation, as well. A recent third location in Marquette has been another economic boon for the organization.

Seeing business growth and having a vision to expand, owner/operator Scott Feighner and his family made the decision to build a 12,000-square-foot addition to the still new Woodhull Township building.

Gathered on the western side of the building on Wednesday afternoon (in no particular order) were several Shiawassee County Commissioners, Shiawassee County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs, Sheriff Brian BeGole, Paul Cook from Wolverine Sign Works, and several Feighner staff members, associates and family members connected to Feighner Boat Lifts & Docks. Scott Feighner, along with his daughters, Gabrielle Feighner Baker and Rachel Feighner Bunch and other family members were all on hand for the groundbreaking. SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath is shown far right.

For more information, please visit www.1800boatlift.com.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)