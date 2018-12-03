A CEREMONIAL GROUNDBREAKING was held on Tuesday, Nov. 27 in Woodhull Twp. to formally announce the start of construction of a second facility for Feighner Boat Lift & Docks of Charlotte. This business, which is family-owned and operated, produces high-quality docks and boat lifts. In late summer, they purchased 20 acres on Lansing Road, near Shaftsburg, with the plan to build a facility that will be 80-by-50 foot. The initial focus will be on retail, though there is the possibility to include production in the future.

The company, which is headquartered at 2264 Lansing Rd. in Charlotte, plans to open the second location in 2019.

“We are excited to move eastward into Shiawassee County, which will provide us more visibility and allow us to serve more customers in Michigan,” said company president Scott Feighner. The firm received zoning approval in early November from the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners to move forward on the development. “We are very grateful for the support we received from the board of commissioners and look forward to creating quality jobs, tax base and also being a good neighbor to surrounding residents,” Feighner added.

“This is a wonderful family-run company that has been in operation for decades, demonstrating they know how to do things the right way. They are definitely a welcome addition to our local business community and think they will be very successful in Shiawassee County,” said Justin Horvath, President/CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, which provided project assistance.

Gathered on Tuesday, Nov. 27 along the Lansing Road property were representatives from U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow’s office and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Wolverine Sign Works President Paul Cook, Vernon Twp. businessman Bryan Marks, Shiawassee County Commissioners Dan McMaster, Brandon Marks and Jeremy Root, and several members and associates of the Feighner family, starting with Scott Feighner (10th from left) and his daughters, Rachel Feighner Bunch and Gabrielle Feighner Baker. Little Clara (front), who is just four, was present for all the fun and excitement with her family, too. SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath is shown 2nd from left.

For more information, please visit www.1800boatlift.com.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)