MICHIGAN ATTORNEY GENERAL Bill Schuette addressed a packed house during the 34th annual Farm City Dinner at Memorial Healthcare on Tuesday, April 10. The event was sponsored by Shiawassee MSU Extension Services, the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee, Kiwanis of Owosso and the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club, with printing courtesy of The Independent Newspaper/i60 Media.

Schuette, who is a candidate for Michigan Governor, spoke to the guests about his work as Attorney General, an office he has held since 2010. Among his many accomplishments, Schuette has been a powerful voice for victims from the beginning. He formed the Michigan Commission on Human Trafficking and engineered the plan to fund the testing of thousands of long-abandoned DNA evidence boxes to provide justice to victims of sexual assault.

(Courtesy Photo)