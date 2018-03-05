The 34th Annual Farm City Dinner is planned for Tuesday, April 10 in the Memorial Healthcare auditorium. Social time will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person. Proceeds go toward sponsoring agriculture scholarships.

The guest speaker will be Attorney General Bill Schuette, who was first elected in 2010 and re-elected for a second term in 2014. Schuette is now running as a Republican candidate in the Michigan gubernatorial race.

Co-sponsors for this event include the Shiawassee MSU Extension Service, the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee, Kiwanis of Owosso, and the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club.

For individuals interested in attending, mail your check in by Friday, April 6 to the Kiwanis/Farm City Committee/Shiawassee County Farm Bureau at 915 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna, MI 48867. Be sure to include how many seats to reserve, your name, phone, firm, and address. Checks should be made out to Kiwanis/Farm City Committee. Registration is also available at https://tinyurl.com/farmcity2018.