The 33rd-Annual Farm City Dinner will be on Tuesday, April 11 in the Memorial Healthcare auditorium. Social time begins at 6 p.m., with dinner following at 6:30 p.m. The cost of admission is $15, with all proceeds being used to sponsor Ag-related scholarships. Proceeds from the 2016 dinner made it possible for organizers to award two $500 scholarships, one to Janelle DeClerg of Durand, and the other to Mykala Lulham of Corunna.

The featured speaker will be Liesl Eichler Clark, a co-founder and partner of 5 Lakes Energy, a nationally-recognized policy firm that offers services to the public and private sectors in clean energy policy development, research and analysis, and sustainability practices.

The dinner is being sponsored by the Shiawassee MSU Extension Service, the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Farm Bureau Promotion and Educational Committee, and the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club. Printing is compliments of The Independent Newspapers/i60 Media.

In an effort to ensure that as much of the event’s proceeds go towards local scholarship applicants, no tickets will be issued for the event. Instead, interested persons may contact any of the aforementioned sponsors to acquire the requisite admission form. Completed forms and payment need to be in the mail by April 7, and persons can also pay electronically through the chamber.