JIMMY HAHN is shown cleaning a customers car windows in 2005 at the Northside Sunoco station that his family has owned and/or operated since 1952. Northside, located at King and Shiawassee streets in Owosso, was recently sold to Memorial Healthcare in an amicable agreement – Jimmy wanted the property to go to Memorial. The long-time station will close at the end of the month. The actual sale closing will be on Tuesday, April 16.

Hahn passed away in March 2018 at age 80, after making the station his lifelong career. Kay Zimmerman, Hahn’s sister, shared that the hospital has always been “good neighbors.” The Hahn family is very appreciative of the community for the decades of support toward their family-owned business.

Out of respect for the wishes of the Hahn family, the following letter offers their combined point-of-view – telling it from being a family invested in their business and their clientele.

Memorial Healthcare has purchased nearby properties, as well, including the former Agnew Signs building, since Mark Agnew moved his business to the new W. M-21 location.

(Independent File Photo/Bill Constine)

Dear Valued Customers and Friends,

In July 1952, my grandparents, Bob and Fanny, leased a small gas station on the corner of Shiawassee and King streets, known as Northside Texaco. Less than eight years later, my grandfather passed away suddenly at the age of 48, leaving my grandmother with a gas station to run. She also had four children – James “Jimmy,” Katherine “Kay,” Sally and Robert “Pudge,” ages 11 to 22. Determined to provide for her family, Fanny decided to keep the business going, and with my dad, Jimmy, by her side, built a very successful family-owned and operated business for 67 years. They had a lot of help during that time. Pudge became a fixture in the window, collecting money, selling candy to the kids on their way home from school, and talking Michigan State sports to anyone who would listen. Kay, and her kids and grandkids, as soon as they were old enough, pulled night and weekend shifts, as needed.

I would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Betty Jurica and Bill DeWitt, who have been there day in and day out for close to 40 years. The name of the gas station changed over time (most people know it just as “Northside” or “Hahn’s”), but the faces stayed the same, both behind the counter and at the pumps.

With the passing of my dad last March, we made the difficult decision to sell the business, which has been such an integral part of our lives. My family and I would like to sincerely thank our patrons/friends who have supported our business throughout the years by purchasing gas, propane, getting your oil changed and allowing us to deliver the personal customer service our family felt you deserved. More importantly, we would like to thank you for taking the time to come into the office to talk sports, share your family stories and connect with us. The relationships built over the years in that tiny office mean so much to all of us. We feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to own a business with a loyal customer base, supporting our family for generations.

The gas station may soon be gone, but the memories created there will live on. Thanks again for playing such an important role in our lives.

Sincerely,

Julie (Hahn) Jacobs, on behalf of Kay and Bob, Fanny, Jimmy, Pudge and Sally