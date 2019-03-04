CORUNNA FAMILY LITERACY NIGHT was a huge success on Wednesday, Feb. 27, with approximately 350 Corunna Public Schools students and parents packing the Corunna Middle School gymnasium for the annual district-wide event. The featured speakers for this year’s Family Literacy Night were Nellie Reed Elementary teacher Tracy Foster (left) and Nellie Reed Elementary Principal Shannon Toma, the authors of the Benson’s Adventures book series. The two educators/authors can be seen signing copies of their books prior to speaking.

Toma and Foster, who will be releasing their third Benson’s Adventures book this summer, shared their writing journey with the Family Literacy Night guests. Their first two books, titled “Benson’s Adventures in Michigan” and “Benson’s Seasonal Adventures in Michigan,” feature all that Michigan has to offer with Benson the turtle, the stories’ main character, as a guide.

Toma and Foster have shared their books with students all across Michigan, and they have taken the stories a step further, by providing hundreds of students with the opportunity to travel to and explore a number of Michigan landmarks and iconic national locations.

The educators started writing together five years ago in an effort to empower students to “Dream Big.” They have indeed accomplished that goal; first by allowing students to explore the wonders of their home state in the pages of the Benson’s Adventures books, and later by taking students on exciting adventures throughout Michigan and to states such as California, New York and Florida.

To learn more about the authors and their Benson’s Adventures book series, visit www.bensonsadventures.com.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)